Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle

Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot.

It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic.

Wagner was at the center of a scuffle in Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Detroit Pistons. Chasing an errant pass out of bounds, the 25-year-old gave an unnecessary hip check to Pistons guard Killian Hayes that sent the youngster flying into the Detroit bench. Looking to back up his teammate, Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo gave Wagner an elbow to the back before Hayes came in with a punch to the back of the former Celtics’ head — appearing to knock him out.

Tempers flare in Detroit after an altercation between Moe Wagner and Killian Hayes.

Things didn’t escalate much past that, with the benches clearing to pull each other apart before things settled down. Wagner, Hayes and Diallo, however, were all ejected for their roles in the scuffle. Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey was also thrown out for arguing the decision.

Wagner has become a solid role player for the Magic. After averaging only 1.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game across nine appearances with the Celtics, the German-born big would be waived and eventually wind up with Orlando. In 91 games with the Magic, he has averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes played across 91 games.

He has made a name for getting under people’s skin, however. Celtics center Al Horford was ejected for elbowing Wagner in a game earlier this month.