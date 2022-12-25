Ex-Patriots Chandler Jones Carted Off Field During Raiders Game

Former New England Patriot and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones made an early departure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

Last week’s hero against the Patriots didn’t come nearly as lucky in his follow-up.

In the third quarter and, Jones collided with teammate Maxx Crosby as he attempted to rush toward Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on third-and-5. While Pickett successfully connected the pass with George Pickens, Jones saw his night come to an end.

The 32-year-old had to be carted off the field and to the locker room shortly after returning to the sideline. It was later revealed that Jones had suffered an elbow injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Year one in Las Vegas hasn’t fared particularly well for the four-time Pro Bowler. Jones has recorded 4.5 sacks which are the fewest in a 15-plus game season throughout his 11-year career.

The injury blow couldn’t come at a worse time for the Raiders. Las Vegas proceeded to fall in the uneventful Week 16 battle 13-10. Letting a fourth-quarter lead slip from their fingertips marked their fifth loss with a seven-plus point lead in the final quarter. Still fighting to secure a playoff spot, the Raiders remained third in the AFC West (6-9) following the loss.

Jones finished the night with three tackles.