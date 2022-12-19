Ex-Patriots Cornerback J.C. Jackson Arrested In Massachusetts

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in New England on Monday.

Boston 25 News reported the former Patriot was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts on Monday due to a “family issue.”

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Boston 25 that the family issue is considered non-violent.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said in a statement, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “We will continue to gather information on this matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson, a standout of four seasons in New England after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers during the NFL offseason. The 27-year-old played just five games for L.A. this season, rupturing his patellar tendon against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.