Xander Bogaerts’ Market Reportedly Strong Amid Red Sox Talks

Free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts hasn’t fallen short in his ability to garner interest, as evident in the latest report surrounding the veteran.

Several teams across Major League Baseball reportedly aren’t done placing their bids in hopes of acquiring Bogaerts, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. However, while Heyman mentioned six teams are in need of a shortstop, only three teams were reported by name.

And one of those teams — as one could imagine — was the Boston Red Sox.

“Six teams still need a SS and they are all talking to Xander Bogaerts right now,” Heyman tweeted on Wednesday. “Red Sox, (San Diego) Padres, (Chicago) Cubs are among them.”

After Trea Turner landed a massive $300 million deal through 11 years with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bogaerts remains one of the few premier-caliber middle infield options left on the market this offseason, alongside Carlos Correa.

On Sunday, USA Today?s Bob Nightengale, like Heyman, also named the Cubs among those who’ve expressed their interest in landing Bogaerts.

“The Chicago Cubs, who have boldly said they plan to build a contender, significantly raising their payroll, have Bogaerts as a top priority,” Nightengale wrote. “Yet they are also exploring the market for Correa.”