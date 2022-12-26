Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block

Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week.

The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, but could be fined for his actions, which multiple current and former NFL players have called “dirty.”

#Patriots QB Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on #Bengals CB Eli Apple, but not a suspension, per me and @TomPelissero. This will be reviewed in the normal fine timetable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

The block in question came after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up an apparent Jones fumble and took off toward the Patriots’ goal line. As Pratt raced downfield, Jones abandoned his pursuit and dove at Apple’s ankles, knocking him to the turf 5 yards behind the play.

Pratt’s return ultimately was nullified, as officials ruled the play an incomplete pass and flagged Jones for intentional grounding.

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com after the game. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”