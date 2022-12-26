Here’s Punishment Mac Jones Could Face For Eli Apple Block

Mac Jones’ wallet could take a hit this week.
The NFL is reviewing the low block the Patriots quarterback laid on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during New England’s 22-18 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday, according to multiple reports Monday morning.
Jones won’t be suspended, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, but could be fined for his actions, which multiple current and former NFL players have called “dirty.”
The block in question came after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up an apparent Jones fumble and took off toward the Patriots’ goal line. As Pratt raced downfield, Jones abandoned his pursuit and dove at Apple’s ankles, knocking him to the turf 5 yards behind the play.
Pratt’s return ultimately was nullified, as officials ruled the play an incomplete pass and flagged Jones for intentional grounding.
“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com after the game. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”
Apple was referencing the several borderline plays Jones has made during his two-year Patriots career, including his ankle grab against Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns last October and the spikes-up slide that nailed Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin.
Both of those acts sparked complaints from other NFL players, but Jones did not receive supplemental discipline for either.
The 7-8 Patriots will host the 8-7 Miami Dolphins this Sunday in a must-win game at Gillette Stadium.