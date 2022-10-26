Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Takes Exception To Mac Jones’ Slide Vs. Bears

New England Patriots fans ripped into Mac Jones for a second-quarter interception and now members of the NFL fraternity have let Jones have it for what they view as two controversial slides.

Jones, who was replaced by Bailey Zappe after just three offensive series, scrambled three times for 24 yards during New England’s contest against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.” One of those attempts went for eight yards on the second play of the second quarter, but when Jones went into his slide, the Alabama product appeared to raise his leg in the direction of Jaquan Brisker, clipping the Bears safety and sending him to the ground.

During ESPN’s “ManningCast” broadcast, NFL legend Peyton Manning spotted it and called it out with former defender Darius Butler later criticizing Jones for the “dirty” move.

The most notable opponent of Jones’ slide, though, came Wednesday with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons quote-tweeting a video showing a pair of slides by the Patriots quarterback.

“SMH lol man but God forbid he (Brisker) makes contact with Mac while he slides !!” the Defensive Player of the Year nominee tweeted. “Man will get (fine) 25 thousand!!!”

It probably doesn’t help Jones that this is not the first time he’s come under fire for a questionable play. The 2021 first-rounder also was scrutinized last season when he appeared to twist the ankle of Carolina Panthers defender Brian Burns.