How J.J. Redick Nearly Joined Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Coaching Staff

After a casual game of golf with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, Boston nearly added one former NBA shooting guard to its coaching staff.

Well, that’s what J.J. Redick, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA and currently serves as an ESPN analyst, revealed how he nearly joined the Celtics staff. The 38-year-old welcomed Celtics guard Derrick White for an installment of Amazon Music’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast and shared how it all went down shortly before the jaw-dropping news broke surrounding former head coach Ime Udoka.

“So the Ime thing happens,” Redick said. “… I was taking my kids up to Boston, to see a high school best friend. And Ime thing happens. So one thing leads to another, Sunday morning of that weekend, I’m playing golf with Joe, talking about joining your staff. And I was just so impressed by him. I spent four and a half hours with him.”

Reddick continued to praise Mazzulla’s work as Celtics head coach which, after the first 22 games played, earned the 34-year-old Eastern Conference Coach of the Month recognition for October and November — and also acknowledged the added pressure that Mazzulla inherited with taking over following the bar Udoka set after leading the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance during his debut run in the head coaching position.

“He has done a remarkable job,” Redick said. “For where you guys were, coming off the pressure situation with Ime. He has stepped in and it seems like its been pretty seamless, particularly the improvement on offense.”

Prior to their Saturday matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics — through 26 games played — have remained the highest-ranked offense in the league (119.9) as they’ve averaged 120.8 points per contest, which also places them atop the NBA.

“That style is currently the best offense in league history,” Redick said. “And (the Celtics) — number two in 3-point attempts, number one in 3-point percentage, as of this recording.”