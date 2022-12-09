Xander Bogaerts Dons Padres Jersey, Hat For First Time At Press Conference

Xander Bogaerts was sporting just the second jersey he will wear in his Major League Baseball career on Friday.

With the Padres making the signing official of the former Boston Red Sox shortstop, Xander Bogaerts was in San Diego for his introductory press conference.

That led to the opportunity for Bogaerts to put on a Padres uniform and the club’s hat for the first time. It was a sight most Red Sox fans probably couldn’t stomach with Bogaerts playing 10 seasons in Boston, but here is a picture anyways of Bogaerts in his new threads from The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Bogaerts thanked the Padres for being so ?straightforward? in their negotiations. pic.twitter.com/4DGpRg8tyd — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 9, 2022

Bogaerts reportedly landed a massive contract from the Padres with the 30-year-old middle infielder receiving an 11-year, $280 million deal.

Bogaerts’ departure from the Red Sox has put a major damper on the club’s offseason, despite Boston bolstering its bullpen and signing Japanese standout outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Kiké Hernández was sure in his feelings when the news broke of Bogaerts joining the Padres while Rafael Devers posted a heartfelt message about his now former teammate. The Red Sox also went to social media with a tribute video to thank Bogaerts, who won two World Series titles with Boston, for his efforts over his time with the organization.

It certainly was striking to see Bogaerts in a different uniform, but as for Red Sox fans, they’ll have to get used to it.