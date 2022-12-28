Is Mac Jones Dirty Player? Bill Belichick Gives Typical Answer

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones’ controversial block on Eli Apple was one of the top storylines to come out of Week 16. The Patriots quarterback reportedly will be fined for the play, which prompted many players and pundits to label him one of the NFL’s dirtiest players.

But don’t expect Bill Belichick to offer his two cents on the debate.

New England’s head coach was asked about both the play and the fallout during his Wednesday afternoon news conference. And, unsurprisingly, Belichick swatted the questions in classic Belichick fashion.

Here’s the full exchange:

Question: Did you have any issue with anything (Jones) did on that play?

Belichick: “Yeah, I’ll leave it to the officials to officiate the game. Doesn’t really matter what I think.”

Question: Some players, including Eli Apple, have called Mac a dirty player. Do you think at times he gets too close to that line or goes over it? Or is it all overblown?

Belichick: “Yeah, you’ll have to talk to those guys about that. I don’t know.”

There’s no denying that Jones plays close to the proverbial line between what’s considered dirty and what isn’t. Whether he crosses it with enough frequency to warrant being called a “dirty player” remains up for debate.

Jones offered his own explanation during a WEEI interview on Monday, saying he made a split-second decision and wasn’t trying to hurt Apple. The next day, Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater defended Jones while saying the narrative surrounding the sophomore quarterback is incongruent with the person and player he’s gotten to know over the last two seasons.

But Belichick’s thoughts on the matter? We’ll just have to keep guessing.

