Nick Wright Rips Patriots QB Mac Jones As ‘Dirtiest Player’ In NFL

Nick Wright has called out Mac Jones several times since the New England Patriots selected the quarterback with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Long story short: Wright doesn’t think Jones is very good.

Now, it’s clear Wright also has a problem with the way Jones behaves between the lines. And Wright isn’t alone in that assessment, as Jones added to his questionable reputation Saturday with a sketchy block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in New England’s 22-18 loss at Gillette Stadium.

“I don’t think it’s fair to call (Jones) a dirty player,” Wright said on Monday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1. “I think it’s unfair to every other player in the league to not call him the league’s dirtiest player.

“His usage rate on chances to be dirty and times he is dirty is historic. He plays quarterback. You don’t have many chances to be dirty. Yet he invents them.”

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Monday that Jones would be fined $11,139 for his low block on Apple, which occurred on what appeared to be a fumble return by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt.