Jets Adjust Quarterback Plan Before Important Week 15 Game

Zach Wilson will be in uniform for the first time in nearly a month Sunday when the Jets host the Lions.

The sophomore quarterback currently isn’t in line to take the MetLife Stadium Field in Week 15, though.

New York tweaked its quarterback depth chart in the lead-up to its pivotal clash with a recharged Detroit team. Wilson, who’s been inactive since he was benched following the Jets’ Week 11 road loss to the New England Patriots, now is the backup to starting signal-caller Mike White, per an announcement Wednesday from head coach Robert Saleh (h/t ESPN’s Rich Cimini). Joe Flacco slotted behind White in New York’s last three games and he made an appearance in last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills after the latter injured his ribs.

Speaking of those ribs, White took an absolute beating at Highmark Stadium last weekend and it’s unclear how close he’ll be to 100% on Sunday. In the event he’s forced to exit the game against the Lions, Wilson will have the opportunity to rebuild his stock and potentially regain the good graces of his teammates.

Don’t be surprised if this game gets a little chippy either. It means a great deal to both the Jets and the Lions, who currently sit two spots outside of a Wild Card berth in their respective conferences.