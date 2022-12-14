Patriots Coach Offers Bold Declaration About Team’s Defense

Statistically, the New England Patriots have one of the NFL’s top defenses. But Jerod Mayo believes they can be so much better.

The Patriots’ linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator on Tuesday said his unit has not come close to reaching its ceiling.

“I would say from a defensive perspective, we’re nowhere near what we’re capable of,” Mayo said one day after New England’s defense powered it to a 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. “Every game that we play, we go back and watch the film and we say, ‘These are the plays we left out there on the field.’ And as you continue to progress throughout the season, you can’t leave plays out on the field. The better the team, the more you have to go out there and execute.”

On Monday night, the Patriots sacked backup Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy six times and forced two turnovers, including a fumble that linebacker Raekwon McMillan returned for a go-ahead touchdown. After struggling in gotta-have-it situations during the previous two games, New England held Arizona to 4-for-14 on third down, 1-for-5 on fourth down and 1-for-3 in the red zone.

Mayo went on to praise several members of the Patriots’ defense, including AFC Defensive Player of the Week Josh Uche, who provided three sacks against the Cardinals and has 10 over his last six games. He also said veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley does not receive the recognition he deserves.

“Uche and (Matthew) Judon and Lawrence Guy and (Davon) Godchaux, all those guys are doing a great job up front,” Mayo said. “At the second level, those guys are getting better as the year progresses. Bentley, probably one of the most underrated linebackers in the league. Not sure why he doesn’t get much publicity, but he’s one of the best ‘backers in the league. And then you look at our safeties, they’re probably one of the best groups in the league.

“But at the same time, with all that being said, we just need to put it all together, and that’s on us as a coaching staff, that’s on the players to go out there and execute and really have that focus on a down-after-down basis.”