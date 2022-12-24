Jim Montgomery Reveals Turning Point In Bruins’ Win Vs. Devils

The Bruins once again had to fight from behind Friday night and came away victorious against the Devils.

Boston went into its holiday break with a 4-3 win over New Jersey on the road to move to 27-4-2 — a torrid start to the 2022-23 season.

The Bruins, though, certainly didn’t have their legs in the first period. They couldn’t keep up with the Devils and allowed them to jump out to a 1-0 lead — something they’d eventually erase by scoring four straight goals.

It was Patrice Bergeron who tied things up in the second and did so in vintage Bergeron fashion when he tipped Jake DeBrusk’s shot into the net off a faceoff win, which is what head coach Jim Montgomery believes was the turning point for the Bruins.

“That faceoff goal by Bergy, I think, gave us the energy we needed to really go into attack mode,” Montgomery told reporters after the game.

From there it was all the Bruins with goals from DeBrusk and two from David Pastrnak. The Devils did make it interesting and brought the game within one, but Linus Ullmark turned in another solid performance to give the B’s another win to head into the holiday break on a high note.