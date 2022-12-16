Matthew Judon Tells Humorous Story About Patriots ‘Alliances’ In Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Between Monday night’s game against the Cardinals and this Sunday’s road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots spent four days in Tucson, the location of the University of Arizona.

Roughly two hours southeast of Glendale, Ariz., where State Farm Stadium rises from the desert like a gargantuan toaster oven, Tucson is a picturesque, mountainside community that doubles as a bustling college town. There was plenty for Patriots players to do when they weren’t practicing at Arizona Stadium or utilizing the rest of the athletic department’s facilities.

However, it sounds like most of the downtime was spent hanging out at a nearby resort.

“We’re staying in a nice hotel,” a smiling Matthew Judon said after Thursday’s practice.

But what did players do while relaxing at the hotel?

“We hang out. We enjoy each other,” he said. “We get to talk. We talk about a lot of stuff, man. It’s a lot of laughter.”

Judon then revealed that much of the conversation between players involved heated debates on a variety of topics. Judon didn’t go into great detail, but he did offer a humorous anecdote on “alliances” formed by players on both sides of the aisles — with safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips leading the charge.