How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal

The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles.

Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for the Red Sox as they look to return to contention next season.

Turner’s two-year deal reportedly is worth just under $22 million and includes an opt-out after 2023. The 38-year-old gives Boston some right-handed pop, an advanced offensive approach, veteran leadership and a little extra versatility based on his ability to play the corner-infield positions.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield have been grading each of the Major League Baseball offseason’s biggest moves, and Boston’s decision to bring in Turner as Martinez’s DH replacement earned the Red Sox a “C.”

Here’s an excerpt from the ESPN.com breakdown:

The Red Sox, on the other hand, see a player who has remained in above-average hitter despite his age, and is viewed as one of the smartest hitters in the game. He’s also a great fit for Fenway Park: a dead-pull hitter who hit 14 of his 16 home runs in 2022 to left field or left-center. Maybe some of those home runs turn into doubles off the Green Monster, but some of his fly balls will now turn into cheap home runs or doubles. While he did start 66 games at third base in 2022, he’s probably a full-time DH at this point — or, perhaps, an option at first base as the Red Sox just dumped Eric Hosmer and might send Triston Casas back for more time in the minors. Red Sox fans are not exactly in love with their team right now, but they should love Turner. He would fit right in as the fifth friend in “Good Will Hunting.”

Turner is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs. The two-time All-Star also has a reputation for being clutch, with some of his finest work over nine seasons with the Dodgers coming in the MLB playoffs.