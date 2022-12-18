NFL Twitter Takes Aim At Matt Ryan After Colts’ Historic Collapse

Matt Ryan on Saturday further solidified his status as the NFL’s poster boy for blown leads.

Ryan’s Colts looked like they were well on their way to an unexpected victory at U.S. Bank Stadium when they built a 33-0 lead over the playoff-bound Vikings. But Indianapolis somehow, someway let a Week 15 win slip through its fingers, as Minnesota erased the significant deficit and secured the largest comeback triumph in league history. The 39-36 win also sealed the NFC North for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and company.

NFL Twitter will jump on every single opportunity to remind Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons’ epic collapse against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. So when the wheels completely fell off for the Colts in Minneapolis, football fans online acted in a very predictable fashion.

Matt Ryan if NFL games were 20 minutes shorter pic.twitter.com/SUI9xT8QCX — Josh Cashman (@JoshCashman_) December 17, 2022

Matt Ryan whenever he has a huge leadpic.twitter.com/SK1W05mE1R — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 17, 2022





Matt Ryan when it?s time to blow a lead pic.twitter.com/DC0Nz9KkOJ — Fantasy Football Forecaster (@SlumpBusterPod) December 17, 2022





"There's no way Matt Ryan blows another massive lead…"



Matt Ryan: pic.twitter.com/2yOa1gWEZ5 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 17, 2022

Matt Ryan being on the wrong side of two of the most iconic collapses in NFL history pic.twitter.com/EjUjKF4U6Y — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 17, 2022

Saturday’s loss effectively wiped away the Colts’ already slim chance of reaching the 2022 NFL playoffs. Ryan and company will have an opportunity to play spoiler next Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 16 tilt.