Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. Jon Heyman of the New York Post added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.

Carpenter is expected to be a utility piece for San Diego with his ability to play the corner infield and outfield positions, second base and designated hitter. The 37-year-old also will be a veteran presence in the clubhouse for a young team hoping to win its first World Series.

The Padres made the marquee signing of Xander Bogaerts, who reportedly was asked if he would be wiling to play other positions, though that has been debunked. The former Red Sox shortstop joins a roster that has Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.

Carpenter also joins J.D. Martinez as another American League East player to move out west with the former Boston designated hitter reportedly joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The San Francisco Giants reportedly added Carlos Correa this offseason, which makes the National League West the division to watch in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.