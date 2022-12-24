No, Patriots Can’t Be Eliminated From NFL Playoff Contention This Weekend

The 7-7 Patriots don’t need a victory Saturday, but a loss would put Bill Belichick’s team in dire straits.

No matter what happens in Week 16, eighth-seeded New England can’t be eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Even if the Patriots lose to the Cincinnati Bengals and the seventh-seeded Dolphins (vs. Green Bay Packers) and sixth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers (at Indianapolis Colts) both win, New England still would have a chance at qualifying for the postseason.

But the path would be a difficult one.

First and foremost, the Patriots, who no longer can win the AFC East, would need to win their final two games — including a Week 17 home matchup against Miami — to finish 9-8. Their season finale will take place in Buffalo against the Bills.

New England then would need the Dolphins to lose at home to the New York Jets in their season finale, thus finishing 9-8. In this scenario, the Patriots, who wouldn’t have to worry about any of the teams currently ranked below them, would get into the postseason by virtue of owning the conference-record tiebreaker over Miami.

But that’s not all. The Patriots also would need at least one loss from the Las Vegas Raiders over their final three games. The Raiders, currently 6-8, theoretically could win out to finish 9-8 and ahead of New England thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Imagine if the Patriots miss the playoffs because of that disastrous final play at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders will finish their season with games against Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. So, a 3-0 run is unlikely for Josh McDaniels and company.