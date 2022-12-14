Why This Is Potentially Big Week For Patriots DT Christian Barmore

The Patriots are in the thick of a tightly contested race for one of the AFC’s final playoff spots. Getting a healthy Christian Barmore back in the lineup would greatly increase their chances of slowing down some of the elite offenses they’ll face down the stretch.

Barmore, excellent as a rookie in 2021, was enduring a sophomore slump before suffering a knee injury during New England’s Week 6 road win over the Cleveland Browns. He then was limited in practice but inactive in games before landing on injured reserve Nov. 18.

But Barmore is eligible to return this week, when the Patriots will practice three times in Tucson, Ariz., before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. If and when Barmore begins to practice, New England then will have 21 days to activate the 2021 second-round pick before losing him for the remainder of the season.

Before traveling to Arizona last week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that Barmore, who’s been spotted in the locker room wearing a large ice pack on his left knee, was making good progress in his injury recovery. Belichick didn’t clarify whether Barmore would travel out West, however.

Last season, New England basically received zero pass rush outside of Barmore and superstar Matthew Judon, who infamously faded down the stretch. Fortunately, this season has been different, with an ascending Josh Uche and a never-better Deatrich Wise picking up the slack when opposing offenses key in on Judon.

But the Patriots defense would be that much better if it can add Barmore to the mix and receive 2021-like production from the Alabama product. He’s capable of dominating interior offensive lines when healthy and was making great strides in run defense before suffering his knee injury.

We’ll learn more about Barmore’s status as the week progresses, but he’s one of many injured players to watch ahead of Sunday’s huge game in Vegas.