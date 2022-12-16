Patriots Mailbag: What Needs To Change For New England Offense?

As New England wraps up a week on the road at the University of Arizona, it’s time to empty another mailbag of Patriots questions. What’s been on your mind as the Patriots prepare to take on Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday?

@ElliotCohen2

Does Matt Patricia have any staying power as the offensive coordinator? I realize Mac Jones is still developing but 14 screens is outrageous. If the offense is going to compete, he needs a couple opportunities to throw down the field.

I wrote about the Patriots’ uber-conservative game plan against Arizona earlier this week. On one hand, relying on shorter, quicker passes made sense given their persistent blocking problems and the fact that they were down their top two receivers (Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker), and screen passes also are a good way to neuter a defense that blitzes as often as the Cardinals do.

But Patricia went way overboard with it. Mac Jones attempted a career-high 12 screens, per Pro Football Focus, plus another that was wiped out by a penalty, and those produced an average of just 4.8 yards per play. On non-screen passes, he averaged 7.7 yards per attempt, including two 30-plus-yard completions down the seam to tight end Hunter Henry.

Early this season, the Patriots were employing a bombs-away approach that didn’t play to Jones’ strength and was resulting in way too many turnovers. Lately, they’ve done a complete 180, calling more screen passes than any team in football. Just look at the numbers: In his three starts before his high ankle sprain, the Patriots ran screen passes on just 6.3% of Jones’ dropbacks. Since Week 8 — Jones’ first full game back — that number has shot up to 21.9%, the highest rate of any starting quarterback during that span.

The ideal solution for the Patriots’ offense seemingly would be to find a viable middle ground between those extremes, but Patricia hasn’t shown he possesses the offensive creativity or nuance to strike that balance. Which brings us back to your original question: Will Patricia remain in his role as offensive play-caller beyond this season?

I certainly don’t think he should. New England’s offense has regressed so sharply under his stewardship that Bill Belichick has to realize he miscalculated. Taking a longtime defensive coordinator and asking him to not just call the offense, but also coach the offensive line on top of that was a bold experiment that simply did not work out.

If Belichick wants to keep Patricia on staff in 2023, fine, but he needs to bring in a capable, experienced offensive coach to take over play-calling duties and not risk wasting another vital year in Jones’ development. Bill O’Brien still seems like the most logical candidate, especially since he’s reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL.