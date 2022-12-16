Red Sox Trade Hoy Park To Braves Month After Acquiring Him

How will you remember the Hoy Park era in Boston?

The Red Sox on Friday traded the utilityman to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced. The move comes less than a month after the Red Sox acquired Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Nov. 23.

Boston designated Park for assignment earlier this week to clear a 40-man roster spot after signing closer Kenley Jansen.

The 26-year-old Park hit two home runs with six RBIs last season in just 60 plate appearances with the Pirates.

The 40-man roster has seen a good bit of turnover in the last week or so, especially on the infield. In addition to trading Park, the Red Sox designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment Thursday to clear a roster spot for Masataka Yoshida. All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, of course, has also departed after signing an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres.