Patriots Practice Notes: Trent Brown Returns After Illness

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ embattled offensive line received a jumbo-sized boost Friday.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown was back on the field for New England’s penultimate practice of Week 14. Brown played through an illness in last Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and had sat out the previous two practices.

Getting Brown back and healthy could help stabilize an O-line that has struggled to both protect quarterback Mac Jones and clear holes in the run game of late. Brown, New England’s top-choice right tackle, has started and played every snap in 11 of the Patriots’ 12 games this season but has dealt with a lingering illness for the past several weeks.

The Patriots still were without several key players, however, as tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Damien Harris (thigh) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) all remained sidelined. All four have not practiced this week, putting their availability for Monday night’s road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in doubt.

Conor McDermott is the only Patriots tackle who has not been listed on the injury report this week, with Brown and Wynn missing time and Yodny Cajuste limited with calf/back ailments. Marcus Cannon is eligible to return from injured reserve but has yet to begin practicing.

Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert also returned to practice Friday.

The Patriots will practice again Saturday before heading west for must-win games against the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.