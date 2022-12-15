Trent Brown Has Hilariously Profane Advice For Cole Strange

TUCSON, Ariz. — Trent Brown rarely speaks with Patriots reporters. But when he does, he often offers great quotes.

That was the case Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking after practice at the University of Arizona, Brown was asked for his thoughts on New England rookie guard Cole Strange, who’s endured an up-and-down first season in the NFL. Strange, a first-rounder, was perhaps the most polarizing pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Just his willingness to work, never quitting,” Brown said. “And I’m always trying to preach to him about … moving on to the next play. You’re gonna have a long career. Everybody has bad plays. You just gotta move on to the next one.”

Brown then was asked a follow-up question on whether it’s difficult for rookies to adopt a next-play mentality. His response was pure gold.

“I think, especially for him, he feels like he has a lot of weight on his shoulders,” Brown said. “And he’s his own biggest critic. So, I just try to tell him next play, have a short memory and everything will be all right. Everybody’s gonna fuss, good or bad. The fans are gonna talk s–t, good or bad. F–k ’em.”

Now those are some words to live by.