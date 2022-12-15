Patriots’ Trent Brown Reveals Eye-Opening Details About Illness

TUCSON, Ariz. — Injuries have been a major issue for the New England Patriots’ offensive line during the second half of this season.

Starting center David Andrews has missed three games. Isaiah Wynn hasn’t played in four weeks. Yodny Cajuste has been in and out of the lineup. Marcus Cannon has yet to return from injured reserve (and may not this season).

Trent Brown, meanwhile, has been available for every game this season. He’s started and played every offensive snap in 12 of them and came off the bench to play 68% of snaps in the other.

But while he’s been able to suit up, it’s been weeks since the big offensive tackle has operated at full capacity.

Brown revealed after Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona that he battled a bad case of the flu that caused him to lose 12 pounds and zapped his stamina.

“I’m on the uptick now, but I was fighting the flu for a couple weeks,” he said. “I’m glad that I’m finally feeling better. Hopefully, it continues to trend that way.”

Asked whether this was the sickest he’d been in his life, Brown replied: “Close to it. Close to it, for sure.”