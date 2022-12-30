Playing In Miami Vs. Dolphins Never Was Easy For Tom Brady’s Patriots

Oct. 19, 2003. Pro Player Stadium.

With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tied late in regulation, Richard Seymour blocked a go-ahead field-goal attempt by Olindo Mare, sending the game to overtime. After Mare pushed another try wide left early in the extra session, Tom Brady uncorked an 82-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to Troy Brown.

Final score: Patriots 19, Dolphins 16.

It was an important midseason victory over a tough divisional opponent. But for Brady and the Patriots, that win represented so much more.

“I remember the bus ride leaving was pretty cool,” the legendary QB recalled years later. “We were flipping people off. It was out of control. We hadn’t won there in so long. You would have thought we won five Super Bowls in a row. It was pretty fun.”

For the Patriots, who’d go on to win an actual Super Bowl later that season, the triumph in Miami was a long-awaited relief. They’d lost in their previous five visits to South Florida, dating back to Year 1 of the Pete Carroll era. And that came after a six-game losing streak there that stretched from the late 1980s to the mid-’90s.

“That was a pretty special day,” Brady said in 2018. “There was a long history of us playing a lot of bad football games down there, and that kind of broke that a little bit. Not that it’s been stellar (since), but at least that one got us out of the basement.”