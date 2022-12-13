Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him

Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago.

The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Park, an international free-agent signing by the Yankees in 2014, broke into the big leagues with New York in mid-July 2021. Less than a week after his Major League Baseball debut, the South Korean infielder was part of a trade package sent to Pittsburgh in exchange for 2022 All-Star Clay Holmes. Park played in 23 games for the Pirates last season, batting .216 with a pair of home runs.

In wake of the Park DFA, the Red Sox have seven infielders on their 40-man roster: Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Trevor Story, Jeter Downs, Bobby Dalbec, Eric Hosmer and David Hamilton.