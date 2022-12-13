NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

Kyler Murray’s season is over.

The Cardinals quarterback suffered a torn ACL on the third play of Arizona’s Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Murray suffered the non-contact injury in the first quarter while scrambling. He fell to the ground and laid there for several minutes before being carted off the field with a towel over his head. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game that Murray’s knee injury didn’t “look good,” but was waiting for more testing for the official word on the severity.

Murray was flooded with words of support after the game, including from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

It’s unclear what Murray’s timeline is, but ACL’s can take up to a year — or even longer — to fully heal.

Murray had 14 touchdowns and a 66.3% completion rate going into Monday’s game. Colt McCoy replaced Murray for the remainder of the game, and figures to be QB1 for the remainder of Cardinals’ season.