Red Sox Reportedly Add Kyle Hudson To Boston’s Coaching Staff

The Boston Red Sox made their latest offseason move and added to the team’s coaching staff in preparation for the 2023 season.

The Red Sox reportedly hired Kyle Hudson to fill the team’s previously vacant first base coach role, according to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal. Hudson, a former big-league outfielder, spent the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians. He served as an outfielder instructor and staff assistant under former Red Sox and current Guardians manager Terry Francona.

Before his coaching career at the major league level, the 36-year-old served as a bench coach for the Guardians’ Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers in 2019.

Now, joining Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, Hudson comes in place of former bench coach Will Venable. The Texas Rangers signed Venable after he made a brief two-year run in Boston to become an associate manager under Bruce Bochy. After the departure, previous first base coach Ramon Vazquez was promoted to bench coach for the 2022-23 season.

In 2011, Hudson made 14 appearances for the Baltimore Orioles. He pinch-ran during the Sept. 28 contest against the Red Sox, which served as the final game of Francona’s tenure in Boston. That also was Hudson’s last appearance in a Major League Baseball game.