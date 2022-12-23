Richard Sherman Hopes Zach Wilson Has Started Last NFL Game

This season only continues to get worse for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The second-year signal-caller hit a new low during Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Wilson being benched again, this time in the third quarter in favor of unknown third-stringer Chris Streveler.

While Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after Wilson’s first benching, which came following a Week 11 road loss to the New England Patriots, that the 23-year-old’s career with New York wasn’t over, it sure seems that way now.

Former star cornerback Richard Sherman went a step further though when weighing in on the situation on Amazon Prime’s postgame show as he thinks Wilson shouldn’t start an NFL game again.

“I would hope so,” Sherman said. “…If you look back at JaMarcus Russell’s stats, they would be similar to this kid’s stats. And when people talk about some of the biggest busts in the history of the game, it’s starts with those guys. We’re at a time and a climate where everybody’s forgiving, everybody’s like, ‘Oh my, just give him another chance. He’s trying his best.’

“This is a production business. If you don’t produce, we have to find a way. It’s unfair to the defense and these players.”

Wilson, who was starting in place of the injured Mike White, couldn’t get anything going for the Jets offense. He finished the night completing 9-of-18 passes for 92 yards and an interception. He was also sacked three times.