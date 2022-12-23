SuperContest NFL Picks: Take Giants Against Overrated Vikings 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 2 hours ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 4-1 last week and are currently tied for 163rd place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Week 16 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold lines ?



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (12/24). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (12/24). pic.twitter.com/Q026YXJVr8 — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) December 21, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 16 of the SuperContest:

New York Giants +4 at Minnesota Vikings

SP: All the Giants do is make you money. They’re the second-best cover team in the NFL (10-4 ATS) and they’ve also covered an insane eight of 10 tilts as an underdog. Why would you bet against Big Blue? Especially considering how Minnesota’s defense has been shredded in five straight games.

Cleveland Browns -3 vs. New Orleans Saints

MC: Theoretically, a Saints rushing attack led by Alvin Kamara should be able to slice up the Browns’ woeful run defense, but New Orleans just hasn’t figured it out all season. The weather is going to be brutal, too, so Cleveland should be able to load up the box and take that away. And the Browns should be able to dominate the line of scrimmage on the offensive side of the ball.

Atlanta Falcons +7 at Baltimore Ravens

SP: This is a wager against Baltimore with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback. The Ravens were expecting Lamar Jackson to return this weekend, which is why the point spread was north of a touchdown earlier this week. It’s now sub-7 without Jackson. Take the free space.

San Francisco 49ers -7 vs. Washington Commanders

SP: “If you must win, you must not be that good.” Legendary Las Vegas bookmaker Chris Andrews told me that years ago when I lived out west and there’s definitely truth to that statement. The Commanders fell on their face last week at home and should be in trouble against the vaunted Niners defense.

Indianapolis Colts +4.5 at Los Angeles Chargers

MC: Indy has gone toe-to-toe with two playoff teams (Dallas, Minnesota) for six of eight quarters the last two weeks. Granted, they’ve been outscored 55-0 in the fourth quarters of those games, but getting back home against a lesser team should help. The bet here is Indy just uglies this up and keeps it within the field goal or thereabouts.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (43-30-2, 44 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.