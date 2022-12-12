NFL Week 15 Odds: Lions-Jets Highlights Slate (No, Seriously) Massive playoff implications in East Rutherford by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Week 15 in the NFL is here to take over your football-viewing life.

It’s going to be hard to miss the NFL starting this week, as the league takes over four days on the calendar with the return of the Saturday slate. We’ll get three games this Saturday, highlighted by the Miami Dolphins’ last real chance to stake a claim for the AFC East title against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. The Saturday trio of games is an appetizer for a full Sunday.

The biggest game of the week, though, might be a showdown between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

It’s a game that has massive implications not just for both of those teams but plenty of others across both conferences. The Jets currently are on the outside looking in after their loss paired with the Chargers’ Sunday night win over the Dolphins keeping them out of the picture. The Jets are now actually +140 at DraftKings Sportsbook to make the playoffs and -175 to miss, while the Chargers are -200 to qualify. The race for the final two playoff spots basically comes down to four teams: Miami, Los Angeles, New York and New England.

The Lions, meanwhile, are still very much alive in the NFC, as evidenced by 3-1 odds to get in. Winning out probably would get them in, so every game is massive. A loss Sunday, though, keeps the door wide open for teams like the Commanders (-225), Giants (-110) and Seahawks (-115), and dare we say it, could keep it slightly ajar for a team like the Packers (+900) who need to win out and get a lot of help to have any chance of getting in.

One major storyline to watch in this game of upstart clubs: the status of quarterback Mike White, who is dealing with some rib injuries after taking a beating Sunday in Buffalo.

Here are the rest of the NFL Week 15 betting lines and totals.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

(-3.5) San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 43.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Baltimore Ravens at (-2.5) Cleveland Browns, 39.5

Indianapolis Colts at (-4) Minnesota Vikings, 47

Miami Dolphins at (-7) Buffalo Bills, 45.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

New York Giants at (-4.5) Washington Commanders, 40

Atlanta Falcons at (-3.5) New Orleans Saints, 42

Detroit Lions at (PK) New York Jets, 47

(-14) Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, 47

(-9) Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-2.5) Carolina Panthers, 38.5

(-5) Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 46.5

Arizona Cardinals at (PK) Denver Broncos, 39

Tennessee Titans at (-2.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 46.5

(-3.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 42

New England Patriots at (PK) Las Vegas Raiders, 45

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Los Angeles Rams at (-8) Green Bay Packers, 40