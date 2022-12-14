Watch David Pastrnak’s Game-Winning Shootout Goal To Beat Islanders

David Pastrnak called game for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins were in a back-and-forth battle all night with the New York Islanders, as the Black and Gold saw a two-goal lead and one-goal lead disappear leading to overtime and eventually a shootout. It was thanks to goals by Jake DeBrusk and Pastrnak in the shootout that Boston was able to walk away with a 4-3 victory over the Islanders, moving to 15-0-1 at home this season. But it was the Pastrnak goal that deserves much of the attention.

The 26-year-old looked to have lost the handle on the puck on his hesitation fake before going to his forehand to snipe the shot over Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov’s shoulder and hitting the crossbar to get the game-winning score.

The Bruins will be back on the ice Thursday as they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to TD Garden. NESN’s pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with the Ultimate Bruins Show.