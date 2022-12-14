Bruins’ Derek Forbort Had Hilarious Thought Before Shorthanded Goal

Bruins defensemen Derek Forbort doesn’t often get an opportunity to score, so he doesn’t have much of a plan leading into each shot attempt.

Forbort, a penalty-killing specialist who leads the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice, scored just his second goal of the season Tuesday night. His tally helped Boston take a 3-2 lead shortly before the third period in what ended up becoming a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Forbort, of course, got his goal shorthanded, as Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk found him trailing on a breakaway.

Forbort was asked what went through his mind before the goal, to which he had a simple, yet hilarious, response.

“I thought, ‘Screw it, go for it,’ ” Forbort said postgame, per The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

The Bruins likely won't be looking to Forbort to score goals anytime soon, but they will continue to ask him to be their best penalty killer at the blue line. Boston returns to the TD Garden ice Thursday to take on the Los Angeles Kings.