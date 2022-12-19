Well-Known Trash Talker Eli Apple Took Brutal Shot At Tom Brady

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is known for being one of the biggest trash talkers in the NFL, and after Cincinnati’s Week 15 victory, Tom Brady proved to be Apple’s top target.

Apple and the Bengals overcame a 17-point deficit, scored 34 unanswered points and ultimately earned a 34-23 victory at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati forced four second-half turnovers with all being credited to Brady, including two interceptions and two fumbles.

“Ay, the future is now old man!” Apple shouted when he ran through the tunnel, as captured by The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

Apple later told reporters, : “We gotta get that old man tap dancing, man. Had to get him out that pocket, had to get him uncomfortable. That’s what we had to do. … He was fairly OK, but not good enough to win.”

Apple’s reference to “fairly” coincided with Brady previously calling the Bengals a “fairly tough defense” before the contest. Apple wasn’t the only one chirping Brady, however.

“Hearing that from an old, savvy vet from him, we’re a ‘fairly tough defense,’ with four turnovers, what would you say — tough as nails?” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt told reporters after the game, per ESPN.

Brady took blame for the turnovers calling them “uncharacteristic.”