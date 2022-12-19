Patriots Fans Will Hate These Mac Jones-Chandler Jones T-Shirts

Trying to tick off a Patriots fan this holiday season? Well, look no further than the T-shirt that Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted Monday, one day after New England’s embarrassing loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The Patriots crumbled in stunning fashion Sunday, with two ill-advised laterals from Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers on the game’s final play leading to a walk-off touchdown by Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones. Stevenson or Meyers could’ve sent the game to overtime simply by going down or running out of bounds, yet a cross-field heave from the latter ultimately resulted in Jones snagging the football and running into the end zone with the clock expired.

The lasting image of the wild finish? Jones trucking over Patriots quarterback Mac Jones en route to pay dirt.

NFL fans were quick to roast the New England QB on social media, as his tackle attempt was, well, not good. And the apparel Rovell shared Monday — a licensed shirt from BreakingT — captures the cringeworthy moment.

Check it out below.

Licensed Chandler Jones shirt from end of Raiders/Patriots game from @BreakingT. pic.twitter.com/iogX43I8Qr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2022

The Patriots’ 30-24 defeat not only was sickening from an optics standpoint. It also seriously hinders their chances of reaching the NFL playoffs. Thus, it’s hard to overstate the magnitude of their shocking blunder at Allegiant Stadium.