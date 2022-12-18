Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating.

Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac Jones hit Tyquan Thornton near the left sideline on a play that would’ve given the ball deep in Las Vegas territory. But the officials ruled Thornton’s feet were out of bounds, setting up a disastrous three-play sequence for the Patriots.

However, the only replay shown on the FOX broadcast made it look as if Thornton got his toes down. At the very least, it seemed like a play that warranted another look. But, since the play occurred inside the two-minute warning, a review only could’ve been initiated by an official up in the booth — and no such signal game.

Take a look:

I dunno, this looked like a catch pic.twitter.com/sqNwl32sgt — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 18, 2022

Now, back to the ensuing three-play sequence.

On third-and-6, rookie guard Cole Strange was called for a false-start penalty, sending New England back five yards. The next play saw Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry for a meaningless five yards.