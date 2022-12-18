What Robert Saleh Told Zach Wilson Before First Post-Benching Start

Robert Saleh is expecting some bumps in the road for Zach Wilson on Sunday, but the Jets coach doesn’t want his quarterback to get too far in his own head if things go awry.

Week 15 will mark the return to the gameday roster and starting lineup for Wilson, who was inactive for New York’s last three games. Mike White largely played well in place of Wilson and provided a jolt to the Jets offense, but he wasn’t cleared for contact Sunday after fracturing his ribs in New York’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Leading up to the Jets’ important matchup with the recharged Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium, ESPN reported on how Saleh tried to instill some confidence in Wilson.

“Sal Pal (Sal Paolantonio) caught up with Robert Saleh a short time ago for an interview. Saleh: ‘Zach had a good week of practice. His mechanics are much better, but I do expect a few things to crop up today. I told him don’t overthink it, just go out and play. Just. Be. You.”

Ironically enough, the rival Patriots might co-sign Saleh’s advice to Wilson. The sophomore signal-caller has proven to be a poor decision-maker whose playmaking ability is vastly overrated, so a standard Wilson performance could stand to benefit New England this weekend.