Why Jets’ Latest Surprise QB Change Is Good News For Patriots

The New York Jets expected to start Mike White at quarterback for this Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. White expected to start, too, telling reporters this week he had “no doubt” he’d be healthy enough to do so.

But ultimately, he wasn’t.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that White was not medically cleared from the ribs injury he suffered in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills and cannot suit up against Detroit.

His replacement: Zach Wilson, the embattled No. 2 overall pick who was benched last month for his poor play and even worse attitude.

Coach Saleh says QB Mike White was not medically cleared for contact and will not play Sunday.



QB Zach Wilson will start. pic.twitter.com/RREqyb5JM1 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 16, 2022

White hasn’t been a world-beater this season, but he’s posted better numbers than Wilson across the board and seemed to quickly win over teammates who were turned off by Wilson’s lack of accountability.

In three starts this season, White has completed 62.0% of his passes, averaged 7.4 yards per attempt, thrown three touchdown passes with two interceptions and posted an 85.8 passer rating. Wilson has a 55.6% completion rate, 6.3 yards-per-attempt average, four touchdowns, five picks and a 72.6 passer rating in seven starts and was awful in his most recent outing, going 9-for-22 for 77 yards in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.