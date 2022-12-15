What Scott Boras Hinted At Masataka Yoshida-Red Sox Press Conference

While the Boston Red Sox introduced offseason addition Masataka Yoshida on Thursday, the outfielder’s agent, Scott Boras, hinted at one interesting note about his trip to Boston.

Boras, who represents a long list of premier players across Major League Baseball, was asked whether or not Yoshida was the single topic of discussion with the Red Sox during the visit. And the 70-year-old responded by delivering a message that is up for interpretation.

“I’m like the neighborhood fruit stand — always open for business,” Boras said, as transcribed by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

The offseason certainly didn’t provide a lot of vacation time for Boras by any means. Some of the biggest names — Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Jacob deGrom — were clients of Boras this offseason. Not to mention, there remain a few who still await their payday while Boras was at Fenway Park alongside Yoshida and the Red Sox.

As of Thursday, here are some available Boras clients on the market, possibly for the Red Sox to explore:

— Left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodón

— Shortstop Elvis Andrus

— Right fielder Michael Conforto

— Shortstop José Iglesias

— Outfielder Jurickson Profar

Bloom has mentioned the Red Sox intend to explore both in-house and outside options before officially making their starting shortstop decision next season. After Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres, Bloom acknowledged that possible replacements were not to be taken “off the table.”