Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Multiple Key Starters

UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): After initially listing receiver Jakobi Meyers as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, the Patriots sent out a correction, changing his status to a non-participant.

Meyers was limited Wednesday due to a concussion.

ORIGINAL STORY: TUCSON, Ariz. — It’s looking more and more like the Patriots will be down at least a few key starters when they visit the Raiders on Sunday.

Thursday’s injury report was the same as Wednesday’s aside from one change: Long snapper Joe Cardona resumed full participation practice after being limited the previous day due to an ankle injury. That means cornerback Jack Jones, receiver DeVante Parker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn again missed practice at the University of Arizona.

Their availability for Sunday’s game in Vegas now is in serious doubt.

As was the case Wednesday, running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and receiver Jakobi Meyers all were limited. Meyers was present at the start of the media portion of practice but wasn’t in uniform and ducked into the training room once reporters arrived at practice. So, it’s fair to question just how much he truly participated Thursday.

Here’s New England’s full injury report: