Will DeVante Parker Play Vs. Dolphins? Bill Belichick Tight-Lipped

DeVante Parker has missed the Patriots’ last two games and is in danger of missing his third consecutive contest Sunday.

The New England wide receiver suffered a concussion in Week 14 when the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals. Parker clearly was impaired after he took a hit to the head while trying to catch a pass. Concussion spotters didn’t stop play, rather it was Parker’s teammate, Nelson Agholor, who got the attention of those on the sideline.

Parker has not practiced all week.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media Friday and was asked if there was any update on Parker or, at the very least, if he was feeling better ahead of New England’s Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s on the injury report, whatever his status is. Those guys are all doing things to try to get ready every day and follow the process throughout the week. … I can’t sit here and tell you what he’s gonna be able to do in practice,” Belichick told reporters. “That’s why we call it practice and see what they can do and then we list them accordingly. Rather than try to crystal ball it and predict it then you guys come in here and tell me I lied to you because I told you he would do this but he doesn’t do that, right? I don’t know exactly what he’s gonna be able to do. We’ll see what it is and list it at the end of practice like we always do.”

When asked if Parker would put on a helmet, Belichick gave a typical Belichick answer.

“There are different things that go into that,” Belichick told reporters. “That’s handled on the medical side based on what his status is and so forth and where he is on his return to play.