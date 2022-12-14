WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose Over Alleged Breach Of Contract

WWE reportedly have released former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose one day after she dropped the title.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported the news Wednesday, and two sources confirmed the departure of Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, to Post Wrestling’s John Pollack.

Fightful reported WWE felt it was put in a position where it had to release Rose due to the “explicit nature of the content on her BrandArmy page” and was outside the parameters of her WWE deal. Talent signed to the company are independent contractors, but their contracts have multiple restrictions attached to them. WWE reportedly cracked down on talent’s third-party deals in Sept. 2020, specifically in cases where talent used their WWE in-ring names in said deals.

Rose dropped the NXT Women’s title to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday in a match that was announced at the start of the show following Perez’s win in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline last Saturday. The match originally had been scheduled for Jan. 10 on the New Year’s Evil special.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the decision for Rose to drop the title a day before she was released was a last-minute decision and not what was originally planned.

Rose held the belt for 413 days prior to Tuesday.