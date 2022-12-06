Yankees Reportedly Surprised About Aaron Judge’s ’10 Years’ Prediction

The Yankees did not know if Aaron Judge would be at the Major League Baseball winter meetings, and it appears that’s not the only thing New York doesn’t know about the slugger.

The 2022 American League MVP was named Time magazine’s Athlete of the Year. In a feature published Tuesday, Judge spoke on his MVP season that was highlighted by the 30-year-old breaking Roger Maris’ AL home run record.

The seven-year outfielder also touched on free agency, and he revealed his wife, high school sweetheart Samantha Bracksieck reminded him of a prediction he made during his senior year at Linden High School in 2010.

“I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants.” told Time’s Sean Gregory. “I was like, that’d better not get out.”

Luckily for Judge, who was born in Linden, Calif., that wish somewhat came true. He married Bracksieck, and obviously, he revealed that prediction in his interview, but the Yankees reportedly had no idea of this goal, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. The team also still did not know, as of Tuesday afternoon, if Judge would attend the winter meetings.

It’s certainly not a positive sign to see for New York fans, and the Yankees will have to hope Judge isn’t too beholden to that high school prediction.