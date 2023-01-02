Boomer Esiason Rips Mac Jones, Says There’s ‘Douchiness’ To Patriots QB

Think you’re the biggest Mac Jones hater on the block?

Boomer Esiason would like you to hold his beer — or espresso martini, or whatever.

The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was asked about the New England Patriots signal-caller on Monday morning, and he didn’t hold back. Esiason clearly is among the many turned off by Jones’ on-field outbursts and behavior, which he believes is unbecoming of an NFL quarterback.

“Here’s the thing,” Esiason began during his “The Greg Hill Show” WEEI interview. “Yesterday, I felt like in the first half, especially, that he was under constant pressure. He was getting hit a lot. And I felt like he got frustrated.”

Esiason then went off.

“Here’s the thing that I really dislike about Mac Jones if you want to get to the root of it,” he said. “His body language, his facial expressions, his gyrations on the field — piss me off. There’s a douchiness to them. I don’t know how else to explain it. … And here’s the deal, you know, Tom Brady could be douchey too at times. And he can be yelling at his players and everything else. But Tom Brady then goes out and backs it up. He goes and plays his ass off and gets his team to the playoffs again yesterday.

“So, all I’m saying is that, I don’t necessarily know that he’s earned the right to act the way that he does at times, like frustrated, looking at the coaches and screaming and yelling, putting his hands to his head. Body language for a quarterback is so important. And I hate when quarterbacks sulk on the sideline; they have to be above all of that. They have to have the backbone. They have to have the leadership bone. They have to be able to look guys in the face and know what they’re doing. Don’t come off with your hands in the air.”