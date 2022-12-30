Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ Questions

Belichick: “Yeah, I’m not gonna sit up here and comment about (it). I mean, we could go through the rest of our roster and ask the same questions, right? About different things about players and all that. So, I’m not gonna get into any of that.”

Callahan: For one player who’s had some controversy as of late — which, whether it’s a big deal or not, your opinion doesn’t (make it clear), yes or no…

Belichick (interrupting): “Right now, my focus is on the Miami Dolphins. It’s not on some other game, some other play, some other year, what somebody else said or didn’t say. Like, we’re trying to get ready for the Dolphins. And so, that’s where it’s at. So, honestly, I don’t even think about those things.”

Callahan: Do you think at all, when I ask if your quarterback’s a dirty player, and I know things you say to us, you’d say to any other players…

Belichick (interrupting): “Again, I’m thinking about the Dolphins. That’s really what I’m thinking about. I’m not gonna go into, like, last year, somebody else’s comment, some other game, some other situation. Like, whatever it is, it is. Whatever was called, was called. That’s what it is. I’m on to the Dolphins.”

Callahan: Do you think you run the risk at all of alienating your quarterback, when I ask if he’s dirty, if you don’t say yes or no?

Belichick: “Yeah, I have a good relationship with all the players. I talk to all the players. I talk to the team every day. I talk to players individually on an as-needed basis or anything that’s relevant. So, I feel comfortable with my relationship with every player, every coach, every staff member — if that’s what you’re asking. I feel very comfortable with every one of them. So, that’s what I base it on, not what somebody else thinks or what somebody else says. I base my relationships on my direct relationship with that person. That’s what I feel like’s important. Want to construct it differently, then that’s up to you. But that’s not the way I do it.”

Bill Belichick had an interesting exchange with @_AndrewCallahan about the narrative of Mac Jones being a "dirty" player. pic.twitter.com/dOA5ewhjfZ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 30, 2022

Belichick’s approach to the Jones-Apple controversy differs from how he handled questions last season about Jones’ infamous ankle twist on Burns.