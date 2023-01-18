Brandon Staley Pushes Back On Job Security Amid Testy Exchange

Outside calls for Brandon Staley’s job reached fever pitch Saturday night after his Los Angeles Chargers allowed a 27-point comeback in a 31-30 wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not only was it one of the largest postseason comebacks in NFL history, but it capped an underwhelming season for Justin Herbert and company. Add in the fact the Chargers were without Mike Williams because of a Week 18 injury, which irked many one week earlier, and it was the cherry on top. For reference, Williams was injured in a meaningless Week 18 contest in which Staley played the Chargers starters despite LA cemented into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.

All signs, however, point to Staley keeping his job for at least one more season. And when Staley was asked by well-known LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke if he ever feared his job was in jeopardy, the second-year coach got a bit testy.

“No, Bill. No. A lot of confidence, Bill, in how we do things here and what we’ve been able to accomplish. And that’s the truth,” Staley told reporters. “And everybody that’s been around me on a day-to-day basis knows that.

“And I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it, you know, to be prepared for guys like you (Plaschke),” Staley continued. “And I do have a family, so I understand that, that cares about me. But I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in our locker room. I know what’s out on that field, and I’m excited to keep going.”

The defensive-minded Staley and the Chargers instead fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator Shane Day. Staley said those decisions were made because he feels there’s a “different gear” the Chargers can get to as a football team. With Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and wideouts like Keenan Allen and Williams, it’s one of the more attractive openings in the league.