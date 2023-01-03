Damar Hamlin Charity Fundraiser Flooded After Scary Collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was a relative unknown among casual football fans until Monday night. That changed in a terrifying instant during the Bills’ showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first half of Monday night’s game, and the NFL eventually postponed the game due to the uncertainty around Hamlin’s health.

And while it is a truly devastating situation, there was a sliver of good to come out of the ordeal. As we all learn more about Hamlin, we’re being exposed to his charitable efforts away from the field. The second-year safety apparently has done a lot of good within his community.

That includes a toy drive that actually was started in 2020 to impact children in his home state of Pennsylvania who were hit hard by the pandemic.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on a GoFundMe page for the toy drive.

And while that fundraiser is more than two years old, NFL fans got hold of it Monday night and quickly made it surge. NFL writer Will Brinson pointed out that the GoFundMe was hovering around its modest $2,500 goal as Hamlin’s name became more and more known Monday night.

As of 10:45 p.m. ET, the total had surpassed $650,000 with more than 27,000 donations. While the 2020 toy drive might be over, it’s safe to assume Hamlin’s foundation will make sure that money goes to the best use.