Damar Hamlin’s Representation Provides Update Following Collapse

The NFL community was dealt a scary scene Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After colliding with Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, Hamlin got to his feet before collapsing to the ground. The 24-year-old reportedly received AED and CPR treatment on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance. The game eventually was postponed by the NFL.

Initial updates revealed the Bills safety was in critical condition, and Hamlin’s representation added further insight late Monday night.

“Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat,” Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, tweeted. “They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

Hamlin’s agent, Ira Turner, also provided a statement.

“Please continue to pray for Damar and his family,” Turner said, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

While the information is far from what people were hoping for, it does provide a better glimpse into the frightening situation.