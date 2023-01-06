Damar Hamlin Talking Again, Delivers Message To Bills Teammates

Damar Hamlin’s miraculous recovery reportedly took another gigantic leap Friday morning.

The Buffalo Bills safety remains in a Cincinnati hospital following his terrifying in-game collapse Monday night, but his breathing tube has been removed, the Bills announced Friday.

The Bills also mentioned Hamlin has been able to speak with his teammates back in Orchard Park, N.Y., as they prepare for their Week 18 game against the New England Patriots. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that in addition to talking to various teammates on FaceTime, Hamlin is addressing the team as a whole.

The Bills confirmed it shortly thereafter.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: ?Love you boys.? ?? pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, via Rapoport, said various texts from inside the Bills locker room indicate the experience has been “incredible” and “amazing,” which is certainly unsurprising.

Hamlin experienced a cardiac event during the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals midway through the first quarter. Medical personnel performed CPR on the field, and Hamlin needed to be resuscitated twice.