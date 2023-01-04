Damar Hamlin Update: ‘Promising’ News On Injured Bills Safety

Wednesday morning yielded a positive update on the status of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center received “promising readings that they had been hoping to see by (Wednesday) morning,” Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told ESPN’s Coley Harvey.

“Jordon couldn’t go into specifics,” Harvey tweeted, “but progress appears to be made.”

As of 9:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Hamlin was “still sedated and in critical condition” in the hospital’s intensive care unit, per Harvey’s report.

Hamlin was rushed to the hospital Monday night after collapsing during a game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The second-year pro went into cardiac arrest following a collision with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, and on-site medical personnel restarted his heart using CPR and an automated external defibrillator.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told multiple outlets Tuesday night that Hamlin had “a little lung damage” but was “breathing using only 50% of a ventilator” after requiring 100% of a ventilator the previous night.